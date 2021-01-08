VIP AUDIO 1/7 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (7/4/1993): Chris Candido, Brian Christopher, and Eddie Sharkey guests with Keller & Schire, who also talk Yokozuna Slam Challenge with Luger, Windham injury, more (128 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the July 4, 1993 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and cohost George Schire with a number of special guests including Minnesota indy promoter and trainer of the stars (Road Warriors, Jesse Ventura, Bob Backlund) Eddie Sharkey, rookie of the year Brian Christopher, New Jersey rising indy star Chris Candido, and more. They discuss the big indy show being promoted in Minneapolis headlined by Road Warrior Hawk. Also, they look at the Yokozuna Slam Challenge with Lex Luger, injury updates on Barry Windham and Big Van Vader, the rise of “Lightning Kid” Sean Waltman on WWF TV, and a WCW Beach Blast preview.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO