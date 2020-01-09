VIP AUDIO 1/8 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk AEW Dynamite and NXT from this week, Sasha Banks being her best social media self, Travis rereading The Abhorsen series, more (148 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav are back to talk AEW Dynamite and NXT from this week – highs and lows of both shows. Both episodes are book-ended by good segments, but are squishy in the middle. Sasha Banks being her best social media self. Imagine being a side-baby in a relationship! Travis is rereading The Abhorsen series and won’t shut up. Then somehow they read some of Travis’ high school writings.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO