VIP AUDIO 1/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon and Soucek react to Jon Moxley rejecting the Inner Circle, wonder why Kenny Omega hasn’t accepted PAC’s challenge, preview Impact’s Hard to Kill, more (88 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek react to AEW Dynamite. They begin the show talking about Jon Moxley’s decision to reject the Inner Circle. They also wonder why Kenny Omega hasn’t accepted PAC’s challenge. The guys preview Impact’s Hard to Kill and take listener emails. They give three predictions for Impact in 2020, and also speculate on what MLW’s big announcement could be. For next week, email the show — elitemajorimpact@gmail.com

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO