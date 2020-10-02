VIP AUDIO 10/1 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Reigns heel turn, Becky’s legacy, Kingston, Young Bucks, Famous Tag Teams, Cena or Rock vs. Reigns possibility, WM21 setting, more (101 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on these topics:
- AEW’s potential second show buoyed by Late Night Dynamite viewership?
- Listing percent ratios of star power within around ten major tag teams
- Does it make sense for the Young Bucks to actually be turning heel?
- What do you do with Eddie Kingston going forward given his strengths and drawbacks?
- Are AEW wrestlers more authentic not always wearing their branded t-shirts on TV?
- Are pro wrestling fans mostly social justice warriors?
- What is Becky Lynch’s legacy at this point, and was she overrated?
- What main event would Vince McMahon book in the afterlight with wrestlers who have died?
- Should people even tentatively consider travelling to WrestleMania in 2021 in case fans are allowed?
- Is Roman Reigns a refreshing heel because he’s not blaming fans for not cheering him enough?
- What are chances of John Cena or The Rock facing Reigns at WrestleMania?
- Evaluating Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame candidates C.M. Punk, Edge, Randy Orton, and Roman Reigns, plus Sgt. Slaughter and Kerry Von Erich.
- Orange Cassidy and Taichi having the same finisher and thoughts on that.
- Reaction to WWE not necessarily giving raises or augmented contracts to wrestlers moving from NXT to Raw or Smackdown
- What wrestlers would you shift from one promotion to another among the big companies?
- Thoughts on slapstick comedy movies like “Airplane; and “Hot Shots.”
- Who would you pick to be World Champions on the rosters of each of the top six wrestling companies today?
- And more…
