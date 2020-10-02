VIP AUDIO 10/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (9-28-15) Raw post-show with callers talking about Orton, Wyatt Family, Rusev, Stardust, Kevin Owens, more (85 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the September 28, 2015 episode of the PWTorch Livecast. In this episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell discusses with callers the top stories from Raw including WWE lacking a strong central story on a show with a series of rather random and meaningless filler matches such as a Randy Orton squash match against Bo Dallas, Big Show vs. Mark Henry, Prime Time Players vs. Wyatt Family, Stardust, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO