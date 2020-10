SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including the following items: Evaluating Balor-O’Reilly hype, AEW vs. NXT ratings and new 7-day total, NWA, Triple H media conference call notes on COVID and timeslot, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO