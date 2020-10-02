VIP AUDIO 10/2 – The British Wrestling Report w/Will Cooling: Talking G-1 and RevPro with Ian Hamilton (175 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Will Cooling is joined by one of the hardest working people in wrestling journalism – Ian Hamilton of Back Body Drop and 411mania. We talk about how Will Ospreay and Zack Sabre work in the G-1 before looking at the first two Revolution Pro Wrestling’s show on Fite TV. We talk much more than that, with detours about whether Ospreay would be accepted by American fans, the impact of coronavirus on Britwres, and some thoughts about WXW. Ian will be back soon to talk more about WXW, but you can now catch him on Twitter.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO