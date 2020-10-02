VIP AUDIO 10/2 – Bruce Mitchell Mailbag w/Heydorn: What does the new WWE news regarding Twitch mean for wrestling talent, did the Undertaker come close to signing with WCW in late 1999, is there such a thing as too much wrestling? (68 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Mailbag Podcast, hosted by PWTorch Columnist Zack Heydorn, they dive into the mailbag including these topics: What does the new WWE news regarding Twitch mean for wrestling talent going forward, did the Undertaker come close to signing with WCW in late 1999, how the Undertaker gimmick would have played in the WCW environment, is there such a thing as too much wrestling, and more. To submit future questions, send them to askbrucemitchell@gmail.com or submit them via Twitter @zheydorntorch or @mitchellpwtorch. Enjoy!

