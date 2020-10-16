VIP AUDIO 10/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon and Soucek discuss Dynamite’s anniversary show, the WWE Draft, how COVID is affecting pro wrestling, more (82 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this show by reacting to Dynamite’s anniversary show, including Moxley vs. Archer for the World Title in the main event. Topics also include Cody vs. Orange Cassidy, the opening tag team match with FTR, and a passionate and heated promo from Eddie Kingston. Oh, and they also discuss the WWE Draft, and just how ridiculous it is, as well as some of how COVID is affecting pro wrestling.

