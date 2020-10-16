VIP AUDIO 10/15 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (4/4/1993): WrestleMania 9 discussion, tribute to AWA promoter Wally Karbo with host Keller and guests Bockwinkel, Brunzell, Roger Kent, DeRusha, George Schire (114 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the April 4, 1993 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and cohost George Schire doing another special tribute to Wally Karbo with AWA announcers Al DeRusha and Roger Kent plus top AWA wrestlers Nick Bockwinkel and Jim Brunzell (they were on briefly the previous week, but were available for extended interviews on this episode). The final hour includes a discussion about WrestleMania 9 with Brunzell still with us in studio who also talks about the inequity of wrestler pay versus revenue the WWF took in and how he stood up and addressed that and what Hulk Hogan told him afterward.

