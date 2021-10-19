VIP AUDIO 10/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey discuss discourse surrounding Aspen Ladd’s corner, upcoming Fight Night headlined by Paulo Costa & Marvin Vettori, Bellator 268, more (70 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the most recent Fight Night offering from the UFC, including a conversation on the discourse surrounding Aspen Ladd’s corner during the main event. They give a brief preview of the upcoming Fight Night headlined by Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori, discuss Bellator 268 and Fedor Emelianenko’s headlining spot at Bellator 269, and close the show reacting to AEW’s strong showing against Smackdown.

