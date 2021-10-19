VIP AUDIO 10/18 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Hawkins (AD-FREE): Charlotte vs. Belair finish, King and Queen tournament semis, Crown Jewel hype, live callers, emails (79 min.)

News Ticker

October 19, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Cameron Hawkins from the PWTorch East Coast Cast to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails. They discuss the majority of matches ending with clean finishes except the two biggest matches, including the DQ ending for the main event Raw Women’s Title match between Charlotte and Bianca Belair. They also discuss the finals being set up for the King and Queen tournaments, final hype for Crown Jewel including the latest tension between Drew McIntyre and Big E, and more with live callers and emails.

