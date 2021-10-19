News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/18 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Charlotte defends against Belair, Lashley-Goldberg promo, Crown Jewel hype, Queen and King semi-finals, Drew and Big E team again, more (42 min.)

October 19, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Charlotte defending against Bianca Belair, Big E & Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, the Queen and King semi-finals, final Crown Jewel hype, a split-screen interview with Goldberg and Bobby Lashley, and more.

