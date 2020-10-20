News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey review latest UFC card headlined by Brian Ortega and The Korean Zombie, preview UFC 254 including Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje, more (50 min)

October 19, 2020

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the latest UFC card, headlined by Brian Ortega and The Korean Zombie. They give a preview of UFC 254 and discuss the massive main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje. The show closes with Rick giving his thoughts on the latest in the boxing world.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020