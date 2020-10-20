VIP AUDIO 10/19 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier and Bethany: G1 Climax 30 final nights review and overall thoughts (77 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Bethany Rupil and Javier Machado finish up their G1 coverage, going over the October 16th, 17th, and 18th G1 Climax 30 events including Jay White vs. Ishii, Sanada vs. Evil, and the G1 Final. Also, the Ospreay heel turn and return from excursion of the Great O-Kahn, along with final thoughts on the tournament. Email all of your G1 thoughts, overall New Japan questions, and feedback to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO