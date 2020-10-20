VIP AUDIO 10/19 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Heydorn & Parks (AD-FREE): Season premiere with final HIAC hype for Orton and McIntyre, Retribution gets squashed, Asuka vs. Lana for Raw Women’s Championship, more (74 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by PWTorch Columnist Greg Parks to talk WWE Monday Night Raw with listener emails. Discussion points include the final hype for Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton for Hell in a Cell on Sunday, Retribution losing in squash fashion, Mustafa Ali’s late promo, Asuka vs. Lana for the Raw Women’s Championship, the state of the women’s division on Raw, Kofi vs. Sheamus, Styles vs. Riddle, and more.

