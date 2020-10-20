VIP AUDIO 10/19 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Fiend &  Bliss, Retribution vs. Hurt Business, Riddle vs. Styles, Asuka vs. Lana, Braun vs. Lee (?? min) 

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including The Fiend & Alexa Bliss, Retribution vs. Hurt Business, Matt Riddle vs. A.J. Styles, Asuka vs. Lana, Braun Strowman vs. Keith Lee, final Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton hype for Hell in a Cell, and other Season Premiere festivities.

