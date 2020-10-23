VIP AUDIO 10/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon and Soucek discuss Allie’s return, AEW’s Title Eliminator Tournament, Kenny Omega, more (70 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this show by reacting to Allie’s return as The Bunny, dropping QT Marshall. Is that a microcosm of some of AEW’s booking issues? They talk about the AEW Title Eliminator tournament, including Kenny Omega’s 25-second win over Sonny Kiss, as well as the tag team title picture heading into the Revolution PPV.

