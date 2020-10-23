VIP AUDIO 10/22 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Jericho and MJF’s song and dance, McAfee reveal, Omega’s new entrance, Drake & Dain team, Cody, Ciampa, Theory (50 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss last night’s NXT on USA and AEW Dynamite. Topics include the big final angle with Pat McAfee, Tomasso Ciampa, Austin Theory, Drake Maverick & Killian Dain, the MJF-Chris Jericho song and dance routine, the reframing of Kenny Omega, the baffling portrayal of The Young Bucks, the brilliance of the Jon Moxley-Eddie Kingston promo exchanges, Cody’s promo, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO