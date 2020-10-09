VIP AUDIO 10/8 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Did WWE underplay Orton’s attack on legends last week? What’s up with Undisputed Era? Who is the top star in wrestling today based on this week’s performance? (131 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss NXT Takeover 31, NXT on USA, AEW Dynamite, Smackdown, Raw, UFC, and New Japan G1. Among the hot topics are: Did WWE underplay Orton’s attack on legends last week? A theory on what’s up with Undisputed Era? Who is the top star in wrestling today based on this week’s performance on TV? And much more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO