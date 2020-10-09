News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/8 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): More ranking relative importance between tag members, Lynch still getting paid, AEW-NJPW, WM main event, Austin’s rep, Bret 2001, more (72 min)

October 9, 2020

NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on a wide array of topics including more ranking percentage-wise the relative importance between tag members including The Rockers, The Fabulous Ones, Hall & Nash, and others, Becky Lynch still getting paid, AEW-NJPW potential, next year’s potential WrestleMania main event, Steve Austin’s rep, Bret Hart’s potential in 2001 if he stayed healthy, Young Bucks, Speaking Out, Luna Vachon, AEW one year in, and more.

