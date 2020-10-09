News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon and Soucek react to Dynamite including dog-collar match and lackluster ending, Cody’s future as babyface, next week’s anniversary show, more (68 min)

October 9, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this show by reacting to Dynamite, including a really good dog-collar match and a really lackluster end to the show (But was that properly planned by the promotion? Maybe it was?!). They also talk about Cody’s future as a babyface, the anniversary show next week, a little Impact in Russia talk from an emailer, and a lot more.

