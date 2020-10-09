VIP AUDIO 10/9 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Stories still play – Frame-by-frame artistic analysis of Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso from WWE Clash of Champions 2020 (56 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso from WWE Clash of Champions 2020. On the show, Zack Heydorn provides in-depth, frame-by-frame artistic analysis of the match with specific emphasis on the development of Roman Reigns as a heel, artistic consistency with the Reigns character, look, and presence in the match, Jey’s ability to garner sympathy via selling, consistent storytelling from the build to the match, Reigns cashing in on Jey’s sympathy in the end, the uniqueness of Paul Heyman during the match, how this match impacts the future of Roman Reigns and WWE, and more! Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO