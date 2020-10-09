VIP AUDIO 10/8 – WKH – Ratings Update plus full NXT on USA rundown and analysis including Holland’s injury, Takeover fallout, Ember Moon’s return promo and match, Drake & Killian’s new entrance theme (36 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a ratings update plus a full detailed NXT on USA rundown and analysis including Ridge Holland’s injury, Takeover fallout, Ember Moon’s return promo and match, Drake Maverick & Killian Dain’s new entrance theme, the Garganos are gifted a new TV, and more new rivalries established.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO