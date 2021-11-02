SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 11/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Heydorn & Lindberg (AD-FREE): Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for Raw Women's Championship, Big E vs. Kevin Owens, Seth's first night as number one contender, more (105 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch Assistant Editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by one of the hosts of “PWT Talks NXT” on the PWTorch Dailycast, Nate Lindberg, to break down Monday Night Raw with listener calls, an on-site correspondent, and emails. Discussion points include the future of Becky Lynch as a heel after a positive crowd reaction during her title defense, Lynch leaning into crowd insults, where Bianca Belair goes moving forward, Seth’s first night as number one contender, pros and cons of Big E attacking Kevin Owens, the potential elevation of Damian Priest and Austin Theory, T-Bar’s strong match, and more.

