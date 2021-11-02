SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 11/1 – WKH - WWE Raw Review: Another good episode of Raw post-draft with Big E vs. Owens, Becky vs. Belair, Gable vs. Balor, T-Bar vs. Priest, Rey vs. Theory, more (36 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 36:08 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw which was another good episode with a handful of good and even very good matches. Matches included Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens vs. Big E, Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio, Damian Priest vs. T-Bar, Chad Gable vs. Finn Balor, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO