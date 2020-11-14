VIP AUDIO 11/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (11-11-15) Mickie James discusses her time in WWE, TNA, social media, women’s wrestling plus current events (83 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the November 11, 2015 episode of the PWTorch Livecast. In this episode, PWTorch’s Pat McNeill interviews Mickie James, discussing her time in WWE, TNA, social media, women’s wrestling plus current events. Plus, in the previously-VIP-excluisive Aftershow, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell joined Pat to break down news, events, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO