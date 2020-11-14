News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/13 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Meyers (AD-FREE): McIntyre shows up and confronts Reigns, wrestles Jey, Seth vs. Rey, live callers and emails (118 min)

November 14, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Mike Meyers. They discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox with callers and emails including Drew McIntyre showing up to confront Roman Reigns and then wrestling Jey Uso in the main event, with all the possible ramifications for Survivor Series. Also, Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins in their “Final Battle” with Murphy proving his loyalty, Sasha Banks celebrates, Dolph Ziggler vs. Otis, and more Survivor Series developments.

