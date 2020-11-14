VIP AUDIO 11/13 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Drew pays a visit and confronts Roman, Drew vs. Jey, Carmella attacks Sasha, Gable offers to train Otis, Seth vs. Rey, Murphy shows whose side he’s on, more (23 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox start to finish including Drew McIntyre pays a visit and confronts Roman Reigns which leads to Drew vs. Jey Uso, Carmella attacks Sasha Banks, Chad Gable offers to train Otis, Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio, Murphy shows whose side he’s on, Survivor Series developments, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO