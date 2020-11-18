News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/17 – WKH – The News: Raw rating for Drew vs. Orton, NXT and AEW previews, ROH PPV announcement, AEW signing, more (15 min)

November 17, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including the following items: The Raw rating for last night’s episode with Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre in the main event, comparisons between AEW and Raw demo ratings, ROH’s PPV announcement, the latest AEW signing, a preview of NXT on USA and AEW Dynamite with the Match of the Night at least on paper, and more.

