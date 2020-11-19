News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/18 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier and Bethany: First two nights of Best of Super Jr. 27 and World Tag League 2020, and New Japan Showdown (68 min)

November 18, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Bethany Rupil and Javier Machado cover the first two nights of the Best of Super Jr. 27/World Tag League 2020 tour including Jeff Cobb joining the Empire. We also cover the first half of New Japan Strong’s Showdown tour and New Japan’s version of Team Filthy. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com.

