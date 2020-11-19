VIP AUDIO 11/18 – East Coast Cast #527 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss Drew McIntyre treated like a big deal again, MJF’s shenanigans with Inner Circle, PS5, Zelina Vega firing, more (93 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode, Trav and Cam get into the last week of wrestling TV. Drew McIntyre gets featured and treated like a big deal again after losing his title a few weeks ago. MJF’s shenanigans with The Inner Circle. Which current wrestlers might have a penchant for the creative side of things? AEW has a video game coming out sooner than later. Will it be worth it? Lots of PS5 talk. Meanwhile, ain’t nobody checking for the new Xbox! The Zelina Vega firing, and WWE setting themselves up for harm by trying to extort wrestlers’ personal income. The Screen Actors Guild to the rescue? Calls, emails, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO