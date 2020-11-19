News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/18 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk MLW’s Restart show and what it might mean for Wednesday night wrestling, AEW spoofing The Hangover, Jade Cargill, more (156 min)

November 19, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav are back for VIP talking MLW’s Restart show and what it may mean for Wednesday night wrestling. Recapping what was a good show. Reviewing and recapping AEW and NXT from tonight as well. Darby Allin sets himself on fire, but in a safe way. AEW spoofing The Hangover in 2020 because they are a fresh and innovative company! Another week fawning over Jade Cargill. More talk about Zelina Vega, independent contract status, and WWE trying to extort their talent. Some good old-fashioned Charlotte Flair slander to end things!

