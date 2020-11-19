VIP AUDIO 11/18 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk MLW’s Restart show and what it might mean for Wednesday night wrestling, AEW spoofing The Hangover, Jade Cargill, more (156 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav are back for VIP talking MLW’s Restart show and what it may mean for Wednesday night wrestling. Recapping what was a good show. Reviewing and recapping AEW and NXT from tonight as well. Darby Allin sets himself on fire, but in a safe way. AEW spoofing The Hangover in 2020 because they are a fresh and innovative company! Another week fawning over Jade Cargill. More talk about Zelina Vega, independent contract status, and WWE trying to extort their talent. Some good old-fashioned Charlotte Flair slander to end things!

