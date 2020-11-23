VIP AUDIO 11/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America (AD-FREE): WWE Survivor Series Post-Show with Zack Heydorn discussing McIntyre vs. Reigns, Undertaker’s Final Farewell, more with callers (88 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Zack Heydorn guest hosts for a full breakdown and analysis of WWE Survivor Series 2020. With callers leading the way, Heydorn breaks down Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns including specific discussion on what’s next for Drew, whether the finish of the match protected enough, and the success of both Reigns and Drew as top guys in the company. Heydorn and callers also analyze both the men’s and women’s traditional Survivor Series elimination matches, Sasha Banks vs. Asuka, New Day vs. Street Profits, and the Final Farewell segment that featured the Undertaker’s retirement with special appearances by Undertaker himself, Shane McMahon, Vince McMahon, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, and others. Enjoy!

