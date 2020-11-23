News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/22 – WKH – WWE Survivor Series Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Undertaker farewell, Drew vs. Reigns, star ratings, reaction to several of our polls on the event, more (55 min)

November 23, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis of WWE Survivor Series including Undertaker’s “Final Farewell,” Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns, the Raw vs. Smackdown matches, including star ratings, thoughts on the booking and finishes, and reaction to several of our Twitter polls on the event.

