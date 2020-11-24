News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey review UFC 255, preview Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis, discuss a unique submission from Bellator, more (74 min)

November 23, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review UFC 255. They also give a preview of the upcoming UFC Fight Night headlined by Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis, discuss a very unique submission from Bellator, and close the show by talking about the upcoming boxing bout between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

