VIP AUDIO 11/23 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Survivor Series fallout, Lana basks in her win, New Day vs. Hurt Business, Braun headbutts Pearce, Lee vs. Lashley, Orton vs. Styles (31 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Survivor Series fallout, Lana basks in her win, New Day vs. Hurt Business, Braun Strowman headbutts Adam Pearce, Keith Lee vs. Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton vs. A.J. Styles, Riddle vs. Sheamus, Nikki Cross vs. Alexa Bliss, and more.

