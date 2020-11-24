VIP AUDIO 11/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter (AD-FREE): Pageot and Fear chronicle the history of F1ght Club Pro, Trish Adora, and the Pan Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling Championship (76 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: “Develop a Negative Into a Positive Picture.” This week, Emily Fear and Harley R. Pageot document the history of Washington, D.C. promotion F1ght Club Pro from its backyard roots to the coronation of the first Pan Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling Champion. This is coupled with a breakdown of the life and career of Trish Adora and her championship reign thus far. Plus, nine women’s teams make the PWI Tag Team 50.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO