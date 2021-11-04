VIP AUDIO 11/3 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (6/7/1992): Mick Foley interview prior to his WCW PPV match against Sting, Marvez & Arezzi talk current events with callers (46 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the June 7, 1992 episode of New York’s Pro Wrestling Spotlight Radio Show (#159) hosted by John Arezzi featuring a live interview with Mick Foley discussing his career landmark PPV match against Sting coming up. Arezzi was also joined in studio by Alex Marvez to discuss current events in pro wrestling with callers. Donny Liable’s weekly news update is also part of the show.

