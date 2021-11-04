SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 11/3 - WKH - AEW Dynamite review including Miro replacing Moxley against Cassidy, Cody vs. Andrade, Punk doesn't like being interrupted, Inner Circle-American Top Team, more (27 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 27:40 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including Miro replacing Jon Moxley against Orange Cassidy, Cody vs. Andrade, C.M. Punk let’s everyone know how much he doesn’t like being interrupted, Inner Circle-American Top Team participants selected, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO