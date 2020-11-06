News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon and Soucek discuss Impact shooting Johnny Bravo, break down Dynamite, preview Full Gear PPV, more (49 min)

November 6, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show talking about Impact shooting Johnny Bravo. From there, it’s all AEW, including a breakdown of the go-home Dynamite to Full Gear. They also preview the entire Full Gear card and make predictions for the PPV on Saturday night, and they take your emails!

For next week’s show, email us at alleliteaftershow@gmail.com.

