VIP AUDIO 11/5 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller: Aalyah-Murphy in Shakespeare terms, Jericho-MJF dance routine revisited, All Japan Pro Wrestling history, Tony Modra, Pineapple on Pizza (34 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In the Mailbag edition of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on a wide array of topics including:

Translating Aalyah Mysterio and Murphy to Shakespeare

What would the criteria be for The Fix Hall of Fame?

Is Pineapple okay on pizza?

Responding to a defense of the Chris Jericho-MJF dance routine?

What is the history of All Japan Pro Wrestling?

Would you consider a Jobbers Hall of Fame?

Should UFC hold a tournament to determine champ to replace Khabib? How would such a tournament look and play out?

Can the real Tony Modra sue Brandon Vink for using his name as a wrestler?

Were wrestlers being roughed up in the ring in WWE by APA supposed to fight back or take it?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO