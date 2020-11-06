VIP AUDIO 11/5 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller: Aalyah-Murphy in Shakespeare terms, Jericho-MJF dance routine revisited, All Japan Pro Wrestling history, Tony Modra, Pineapple on Pizza (34 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.
SHOW SUMMARY: In the Mailbag edition of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on a wide array of topics including:
- Translating Aalyah Mysterio and Murphy to Shakespeare
- What would the criteria be for The Fix Hall of Fame?
- Is Pineapple okay on pizza?
- Responding to a defense of the Chris Jericho-MJF dance routine?
- What is the history of All Japan Pro Wrestling?
- Would you consider a Jobbers Hall of Fame?
- Should UFC hold a tournament to determine champ to replace Khabib? How would such a tournament look and play out?
- Can the real Tony Modra sue Brandon Vink for using his name as a wrestler?
- Were wrestlers being roughed up in the ring in WWE by APA supposed to fight back or take it?
