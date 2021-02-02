VIP AUDIO 2/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Hawkins (AD-FREE): Bad Bunny and Damien Priest, Royal Rumble fallout, Sheamus-Drew angle, Edge vs. Orton, live callers, emails (118 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Cameron Hawkins of the PWTorch East Coast Cast to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They talk about Bad Bunny giving a celebrity rub to Damien Priest’s Raw debut, Sheamus turning on Drew McIntyre, the latest with Charlotte, Lacey Evans, Ric Flair, and Asuka, an Edge vs. Randy Orton main event, more special effects and edits with Alexa Bliss, Lana & Naomi succeed as a new team, Riddle destroyed by Bobby Lashley, and more.

Then in a bonus section, the one-year ago Wade Keller Hotline reviewing the Feb. 3, 2020 episode of Raw start-to-finish including Randy Orton addressing last week’s Edge attack, a big Charlotte-Ripley angle, Drew McMahon shows confidence about beating Brock Lesnar, Ricochet earns shot at Lesnar in the main event, and much more.

