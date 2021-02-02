VIP AUDIO 2/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos & Monsey review WWE Royal Rumble, preview upcoming UFC event headlined by Overeem & Volkov, Robert gives endorsement of WWE’s Yokozuna doc (85 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review WWE’s Royal Rumble PPV. They discuss how the event came off to casual viewers. Robert gives an endorsement of WWE’s Yokozuna documentary. They close the show by previewing the upcoming UFC event, headlined by Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov.

