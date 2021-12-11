VIP AUDIO 12/10 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Heydorn & LeClair (AD-FREE): Lesnar appears and confronts Sami Zayn, Toni Storm vs. Charlotte Flair, triple threat to crown best tag team in WWE, more (109 min.)

News Ticker

December 11, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch Assistant Editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair to break down WWE Smackdown with listener calls and emails. Discussion points include Brock Lesnar’s conquering of the microphone as a babyface, possible Reigns vs. Lesnar outcomes for Day One, the lack of depth on Smackdown in terms of future Reigns opponents, the impact of not having Reigns on the show, the good and the bad with Toni Storm, the nonsensical tag team stipulation, and more. Enjoy!

