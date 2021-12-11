News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/11 – WKPWP Interview Classic (5 Yrs. Ago) (AD-FREE): Keller talks with Al Snow about state of wrestling, his journey all over wrestling industry, kayfabe, live callers (125 min.)

December 11, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWT VIP All Shows
PWT VIP All Shows
VIP AUDIO 12/11 – WKPWP Interview Classic (5 Yrs. Ago) (AD-FREE): Keller talks with Al Snow about state of wrestling, his journey all over wrestling industry, kayfabe, live callers (125 min.)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (12-8-2016). Wade interviews Al Snow, a veteran of many wrestling promotions from SMW to ECW to WWE to TNA, head trainer for Tough Enough, and still training wrestlers. We get an update on what he’s doing now and then shift into a long broad conversation about the state of the wrestling industry today, what kayfabe really is and why it matters, how wrestlers today are getting certain vital things wrong to their detriment, the way wrestlers are paid, what getting a pop really means, what it means to be “over,” and more including caller and email interaction. This includes a previously VIP-exclusive 33 minute portion not previously offered on our free podcast feed.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

CLICK HERE FOR LIST OF ALL FREE PODCASTS

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021