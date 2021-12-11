SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 12/11 – WKPWP Interview Classic (5 Yrs. Ago) (AD-FREE): Keller talks with Al Snow about state of wrestling, his journey all over wrestling industry, kayfabe, live callers (125 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 2:05:40 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (12-8-2016). Wade interviews Al Snow, a veteran of many wrestling promotions from SMW to ECW to WWE to TNA, head trainer for Tough Enough, and still training wrestlers. We get an update on what he’s doing now and then shift into a long broad conversation about the state of the wrestling industry today, what kayfabe really is and why it matters, how wrestlers today are getting certain vital things wrong to their detriment, the way wrestlers are paid, what getting a pop really means, what it means to be “over,” and more including caller and email interaction. This includes a previously VIP-exclusive 33 minute portion not previously offered on our free podcast feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO