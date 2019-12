KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of the newest of PWTorch VIP’s exclusive podcast line-up, “Ten Pounds of Talk,” Kelly Wells, J.R. Harris, and Michael Taylor discuss NWA Into the Fire, including Storm vs. Aldis, Cabana vs. Starks vs. Stevens, surprise debuts, and more.

