VIP AUDIO 12/14 – WKPWP Jim Ross Interview Classic (AD-FREE): (12-19-14) Was Vince McMahon right about Millennials, plus Triple H, NXT, Neville/Pac, TLC, calling New Japan, more (105 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic episode from five years ago this week (12-19-2014) featuring Jim Ross talking with Wade about upcoming New Japan Tokyo Dome PPV, teaming with Matt Striker, was Vince McMahon right about Millennials, TLC, Ziggler, Neville, Triple H, NXT, and more with a mix of live callers and email questions.

