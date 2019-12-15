VIP AUDIO 12/14 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Hogan’s bold prediction on Impact vs. Raw battle on Monday, DX-JeriShow hype, Raw review, Lashley and Lesnar MMA news, much more (84 min)

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we flashback to two Wade Keller Hotlines from ten years ago this week in mid-December 2009:

12/7 Wade Keller Hotline – Raw Analysis: Thoughts on Mark Cuban as host, Sheamus-Cena angle, DX-JeriShow hype, more (11 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features analysis of WWE Raw including thoughts on Mark Cuban’s extension participation in the show, the final hype for TLC including a big Cena-Sheamus angle, and DX’s zany merchandise plugs and lack of promo about their actual PPV match.

12/8 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Raw Ratings, Linda Criticized, Ross-TNA, Bischoff on Jan. 4, Mark Cuban Pub, more (16 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features the news of the day and analysis of the latest happenings including the Raw ratings for this week, a future guest host announced, Eric Bischoff comments on Raw vs. Impact, Ross comments on possibility of being on Jan. 4 Impact, Rey Mysterio update, and much more.

12/10 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Hulk Hogan’s bold prediction, Big Impact Times Square Billboard, Jan. 4 scheduling conflicts, Jarrett, Michaels, more (29 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline headlines with a lot of Hulk Hogan news including summaries of Hulk Hogan’s interviews in Canada over the last 48 hours with his take on the Vince Russo situation with an interesting philosophical and formatting change he wants implemented. Hogan also talks about various other pertinent subjects. Plus Hogan’s bold ratings prediction and other news items on ECW’s ratings, Raw ratings, WWE Films, Jeff Jarrett, and more.

12/11 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Fatal flaws in the Jarrett-Foley segments, Lashley’s MMA move, Ross on his contract talks, Hogan, more (16 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline headlines with a commentary picking apart the weaknesses in the Jeff Jarrett-Mick Foley storyline going on in TNA, plus Bobby Lashley’s latest MMA move, Jim Ross’s WWE contract talks update, Hulk Hogan on TNA plans, ESPN on Tiger Woods, and more.

12/13 Wade Keller Hotline – Brock Lesnar update, Cuban speaks on guest hosting, TLC notes, Hogan revises Jan. 4 prediction (15 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at some news from he weekend including UFC President Dana White updating Brock Lesnar’s status, Mark Cuban speaking about his experience as a guest G.M. including how filled in he was on what was going to happen ahead of time, notes on the TLC PPV, and Hulk Hogan revising his predictions for Jan. 4.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO