VIP AUDIO 12/15 – WKH – The News: Omega reunites Bullet Club with Anderson & Gallows on Impact, Raw drops below AEW in 18-49 demo in worst rating for show ever, Dynamite and NXT previews, Heyman-Big E segment, more (27 min)

December 16, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including Kenny Omega reunites Bullet Club with Anderson & Gallows on Impact and Don Callis books a PPV six-man tag with Omega, Raw drops below AEW in 18-49 demo in worst rating for show ever, Dynamite and NXT previews, thoughts on Paul Heyman’s remarkable speech to Big E on Talking Smack over the weekend, thoughts on AEW Dark, and more.

